Matt Eberflus explains why he's inviting Bears greats back to Halas Hall

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- When Matt Eberflus was hired as the Bears’ new head coach in late January, he felt it was important to understand the franchise he'd be leading.

Eberflus requested the phone numbers of many Bears greats – Hall of Famers like Dick Butkus, Jimbo Covert and more – and introduced himself. And he didn’t stop there. Eberflus told these former players that the doors to Halas Hall are always open and invited them in to meet with his team.

Last week, former Pro Bowl cornerback and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Charles Tillman met with Eberflus and addressed members of the Bears prior to rookie minicamp at Halas Hall.

“It’s important for our staff and what we believe to understand the history and honor that tradition,” Eberflus said. “Because what has been done here before in the past, the greats of the past, it’s just outstanding. And to bring those guys back and to relay that message, that foundational floor that those guys put together for this franchise is second to none. Our new players, young players have to recognize that.

“The message Tillman had was outstanding the other day. Just about being a pro, being a Chicago Bear  and what that means to him and what it means to the fans and what it means to the city. To me, you can’t have enough of that.”

Tillman, who played 12 seasons with the Bears, spoke of his pride in representing the organization. His presence resonated with the Bears rookies.

Second-round cornerback selection Kyler Gordon watched videos of Tillman while Gordon was playing at Washington. He admitted that he was in awe upon meeting Tillman.

“We always practiced the Peanut Punch,” Gordon said. “And then he walked behind us and I was like, ‘Damn, that’s him!’ That was cool.

“I was happy to have him there. Yeah, thankful.”

Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. was also drawn to Tillman’s message.

“It really fired me up,” Jones said.

The outreach from Eberflus comes after the organization has been criticized in recent years for its failure to connect with its former players. Olin Kreutz, a six-time Pro Bowl center for the Bears, told 670 The Score in January that he was offered a consultant-type role by former offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, but the team would only pay him $15 per hour.

Bears chairman George McCaskey indicated there was more to the story, saying, “Olin knows what the story is.” McCaskey's comments didn’t sit well with many former players.

Eberflus and the Bears are prepared to welcome in more former players this offseason. Former Pro Bowl cornerback Jerry Azumah said he's visiting Halas Hall on Monday.

“They’re all welcome to come in,” Eberflus said. “We would love to see them. And we’re excited about having guys like that around in the future.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

