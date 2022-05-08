Schwegman: Local program supports motherly love for deserving foster youth

Mother’s Day is a day to honor and celebrate the amazing mothers who love and sacrifice for us. But it’s also a day to recognize that for some, the role is filled by non-biological members of our community who feel a personal call to champion for and help others.

This is especially true for the foster youth who are a part of the Transition to Adulthood and Real World Job Development programs at Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Offering support and direction for youth who age out of the foster system, the mentors of these programs often fill the supportive and championing role of mother.

“We can’t claim to be their mothers but definitely take on a mothering role when they need it,” says RWJD Program Director Gina Harper. “Like many caring mothers, we encourage and help our youth with problem solving. We offer encouragement and help them learn about responsibility, discipline, managing money and the importance of working hard and being respectful to others. We have many roles to play including cheerleader, champion, coach and mentor.”

Many youth in the Transition to Adulthood and RWJD programs face tremendous barriers affecting their desire to achieve their education and employment goals. Many barriers often include low income/poverty, homelessness, domestic violence, lack of transportation, pregnancy, substance abuse, depression, anxiety, lack of affordable housing, lack of high school or GED diploma and lack of work skills to maintain employment.

Many youth who age out of the foster care system can choose to remain until 21. This extended foster care maintains support from age 18 to 21. However, once they are 21, it is often very challenging for youth to juggle and maintain their independence without the extended foster care support. It is during this time, when our role becomes crucial to help the youth learn how to live as an adult. This is when we become the safe place to fall when mistakes in judgment are made.

“Our work is both rewarding and heartbreaking,” adds Harper. “Our work is meaningful but filled with an array of emotions. We do a lot of the things a mother would do but have to keep firm boundaries since we’re not family. It’s a tricky dance because our hearts are full and we want what’s best for the youth who come to us for help.”

Participants in the Real World Job Development program receive academic, career and living skills assessments. And thanks to valuable partnerships with local businesses willing to offer job training and internships paid for by JFCS, participants go on to find work in schools, hospitals, veterinary clinics, small businesses, and more.

The Transition to Adulthood Program helps teens with career planning, daily living skills, enrolling in college, finance management, housing and building community connections. It provides a support system and helps create personal relationships that let young adults know someone is on their side.

“It’s challenging for all youth once they turn 18,” said RWJD Director Gina Harper. “They face tremendous barriers that can interfere with their education, home life, employment and careers. It’s very important that we help eliminate barriers and celebrate ‘living independently’ milestones along the way…just like a caring mother would do.”

A lifeline for foster youth

JFCS credits its volunteers, donors and valuable business partners for the success of its Transition to Adulthood and Real World Job Development programs.

Not only do they help individual participants, but the good trickles down to the community.

“We’re happy to play a pseudo-parental or motherly role to Valley youth who really need us,” adds Harper. “We work hard to make a difference in their lives; but the truth is they impact our lives just as much.”

If you represent a business and want to hear more about how you and your organization can provide onsite job training or internships paid for by JFCS, call 602-279-0084.

Individuals interested in making a donation can visit the JFCS website at: jfcsaz.org/donate .

Editor’s note: Jennifer Schwegman is a Phoenix-based publicist, freelance writer and lover of all things outdoors. She wrote this for Jewish Family & Children’s Services.