COVID In MN: 2,661 New Cases, 4 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 2,661 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total case count to 1,466,615. That includes 66,850 reinfections.

The virus has killed 12,529 Minnesotans.

The state’s case growth rate was last reported at 23.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s above the high risk threshold, and the rate has been climbing for more than a month now.

The hospitalization rate was last reported at 5.8 new admissions per 100,000 residents. That’s back above the caution mark after plummeting earlier this year.

As of Friday, there were 285 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 25 of them requiring intensive care.

Of those who are eligible, more than 71% have completed a vaccine series, though only 49% are up-to-date with boosters. In total, the state has administered nearly 9.9 million doses.

Last week, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that while “we’re in a different phase” of COVID-19 now, she’s not yet ready to call it endemic .

“It’s still a very fluid situation, and there’s still a lot of virus being transmitted,” she said.