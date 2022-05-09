ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins vs. Rangers Game 4 Preview

By Nick Horwat,Nicholas Brlansky
 3 days ago

Keys to victories and significant injuries for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 against the New York Rangers.

Can the Pittsburgh Penguins hold on to beat the New York Rangers in the opening round of the playoffs? Holding a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4, the intensity is strong - and the questions are significant.

The Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast breaks down the Penguins key injuries, their "musts" in Game 4, and how Pittsburgh can stay on top moving forward.

Listen to Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast on YouTube , iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Rule Out Three Players for Game 4 vs. Rangers

Penguins Need Brian Dumoulin Back to Make a Run

Rakell Returns to Ice for Penguins

Louis Domingue Wishes Penguins Moms a Happy Mother's Day

Penguins Top Power Play Continues to Struggle

