ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Dine for the Diner is this Thursday: Here's a list

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdF1S_0fXudFEn00

Dine for the Diner will be held this Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

If you eat at these restaurants on Thursday, you'll be helping St. Joseph Diner feed hungry people.

A total of 37 local restaurants have agreed to donate 10 percent of their proceeds for the entire day to the diner, which is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Here's the list of current participating Dine for the Diner restaurants:

  1. Antoni’s Italian Cafe
  2. BJ’s PoBoys and Plate Lunches - Broussard, LA
  3. Blanchard’s BBQ
  4. Cafe Sydnie Mae - Breaux Bridge, LA
  5. Cajun Food Tours - All throughout Acadiana
  6. Campus Grounds @ Our Lady of Wisdom
  7. Central Pizza & Bar
  8. Charley G’s
  9. Chris’ Poboys - Robley Drive / Ambassador Caffery
  10. Chris’ Poboys - Pinhook Road
  11. Dean-O’s Pizza
  12. Dean-O’s Pizza South
  13. Fat Pat’s - Carencro
  14. Fat Pat’s - Verot School Road
  15. Fat Pat’s - Westmark
  16. Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - I-10 Service Road
  17. Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Ambassador Caffery
  18. Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Crowley location
  19. Great Harvest Bread Company
  20. Hub City Diner
  21. iMonelli
  22. Johnson’s Boucaniere
  23. Lagneaux’s - Ridge Road
  24. LaPizzeria Lafayette
  25. Louisiana Crawfish Time - Verot School Road
  26. Marcellos - Kaliste Saloom Road
  27. Olde Tyme Grocery
  28. Pete’s
  29. Reve Coffee Lab - River Ranch
  30. Reve Coffee Roasters - Jefferson Street
  31. Rochetto’s Pizzeria - Scott, LA
  32. Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store
  33. Social Southern Table & Bar
  34. The Bus Stop Bistro
  35. Tsunami
  36. Tula Tacos + Amigos

St. Joseph Diner has served meals to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity since 1983. Recently, St. Joseph Diner included serving meals throughout the wider Acadiana region by introducing three new Diner Mobiles. St. Joseph Diner serves more than 4,000 meals per week.

According to a release from CCA, "St. Joseph Diner is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable. Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates eleven programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead."

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
Lafayette, LA
Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Broussard, LA
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
TheStreet

Burger King's Got a New Meal (Watch Out, Wendy's)

While no one is driving through their local fast food haunts expecting to spend a lot of money on a meal, one thing no chain really wants is for you to spend as little as possible. Yet most big brands offer some sort of value menu, such as Wendy's (WEN)...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Bistro#Food Drink#St Joseph Diner#Italian#La Blanchard#La Cajun Food Tours#Seafood Steakhouse#Service Road Fezzo#Oyster Bar Crowley#Crawfish#Pizzeria Scott#La Sandra
FingerLakes1.com

White Castle introduces new menu item

White Castle is permanently adding a new item to their menu. The new item pays tribute to the first burger they served. The new menu item has been named The 1921 Slider. It has been named such to celebrate 101 years of White Castle burgers. It was inspired by the first one made, back in 1921. Read more about it here.
INDIANA STATE
Mashed

15 Discontinued Cookies You'll Never Eat Again

It's like a bad dream. You're in the cookie aisle of your local grocery store, ready to stock up on your favorite cookies, only to discover ... they've been discontinued! All good things must come to an end, and sadly that's also true for some of our favorite baked goods. While we may not understand why bad things happen to good cookies, we can still look back and remember them fondly, keeping their memory alive by honoring their chocolatey coatings, creamy fillings, nut clusters, and delightfully messy crumbs. It's what the cookies would have wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Wendy's Unveils Massive Deals for May

May is the month for saving, at least for fast food lovers planning a pit stop at their local Wendy's. After making a few welcomed additions to the menu throughout April, Wendy's kicked off May by unveiling a slew of deals for its fans to enjoy throughout the new month, giving guests a chance to score some massive savings on favorite menu items.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes While Cooking Spam

Spam: It's one of the world's most controversial foods. Some absolutely love its saltiness and slightly slimy texture. Others are deeply turned off by the food's seemingly endless shelf life. But if you are willing to dive into the deep end of Spam's culinary abilities, you need to make sure you're handling the ingredient properly. By making common Spam-cooking mistakes, you're likely to be left with a sad, soggy artificial meat slice that's basically inedible. However, when you cook your Spam the right way, you'll be blessed with a crispy, deliciously umami, and meaty accent that can pair beautifully with a wide variety of foods.
RECIPES
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back Mexican Pizza (It's More Than That)

As a fast-food franchise that has been a part of our lives for decades, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell clearly knows how to please its customers. And while some of its innovations didn't stick, like that weird seafood salad they once served in a fried taco shell, others have remained on the menu for many years due to customers buying them again and again.
RESTAURANTS
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Fast-Food Icon White Castle Does Something Completely New

In New York and a handful of other densely populated cities, you can sit in a Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report, look out the window and see another Starbucks. That's a bizarre sight, but it makes sense in an area where the occupants of a single office building might keep a cafe busy all day.
ORLANDO, FL
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy