Grand Isle, LA

7-year-old rescued from capsized vessel in Grand Isle

By KATC News
 3 days ago
A 7-year-old was rescued over the weekend in Grand Isle after a vessel capsized with eight people on board.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent with the help of some good Samaritans successfully rescued nine people after their boat capsized in Jefferson Parish on May 7.

LDWF says Sgt. Stephen Rhodes was on patrol on the beach of Grand Isle with his patrol vessel in tow around 6:40 p.m. and observed a vessel trying to exit the rock jetties and start to take on water before capsizing.

Sgt. Rhodes made his way to the capsized vessel that had eight people on top of the hull with help of Good Samaritans. A missing 7-year-old girl was still in the water, according to those on board

The people onboard the capsized boat were rescued and another boat was asked to help locate the missing girl.

LDWF says Sgt. Rhodes jumped in the water and located the young girl under the capsized boat. LDWF says he got her onto his vessel and she was unresponsive. CPR was started on the young girl and she was able to be revived.

The rescued people were transported to shore. EMS crew stabilized the young girl and she was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans where she is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are extremely proud of the actions of Sgt. Rhodes. He did an exceptional job of using good judgement and his training to help save the life of this young girl and the other occupants in the capsized vessel,” said Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division. “Would also like to thank all of the good Samaritans that assisted in this successful rescue. Sgt. Rhodes was on patrol by himself and these good Samaritans helped him perform this rescue faster. That time saved probably made it possible to resuscitate the young girl."

