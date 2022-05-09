ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, VT

Highgate man faces murder charge in shooting death of Swanton man

By Alan J. Keays
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

Updated at 4:16 p.m.

A Highgate man is behind bars in the drug-related shooting death early Saturday morning of a Swanton man following a car chase, according to police.

Joshua LaFromboise, 29, was scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Monday afternoon to face a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Logan Pratt, 33, as well as a seperate charge of attempted second-degree murder.

However, LaFromboise invoked his right to wait a day until entering a plea, so his arraignment was postponed until Tuesday afternoon. He will remain held in custody without bail until that hearing.

LaFramboise was arrested Sunday night at his home on Route 7 in Highgate, where the incident leading to the fatal shooting began, according to Vermont State Police.

Police said Pratt and Brittnie Blanchard, 30, of Swanton, had been at LaFromboise’s home early Saturday morning when an altercation took place.

Blanchard and Pratt fled the home around 5:15 a.m. Saturday in a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, with Blanchard driving and Pratt in the front passenger seat, according to police.

LaFromboise, in a 2012 Subaru Legacy, pursued Blanchard and Pratt, police said.

About four miles south of LaFromboise’s residence on Route 7, LaFromboise fired several shots from a handgun at the Passat, hitting the vehicle and Pratt, according to police.

The Volkswagen’s rear window was shattered, police said, and Pratt was critically injured. The car went off the road, into a field, and then back onto the street with LaFromboise still following the vehicle, according to police.

A chase then passed through several towns, police said, including Highgate, Swanton and St. Albans before Blanchard got to the intersection of Route 207 and Paquette Drive, near the St. Albans and Swanton town line.

At that point, according to police, Blanchard encountered deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, who Blanchard waved down as she stopped the car.

Pratt was taken by ambulance to the hospital and died Sunday at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, police said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Highgate man faces murder charge in shooting death of Swanton man .

WCAX

Rutland man charged with string of robberies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man could face up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted of a string of robberies. According to court documents, Daniel Webster, 37, of Rutland, was arraigned for committing two robberies. The first robbery occurred on July 24, 2021, at the Mobil...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating a hunting-related shooting in the Upper Valley involving a 14-year-old. Vermont State Police say Brent Lehouiller, 52, of Pomfret, was turkey hunting with the teen off Quarry Road in Hartford Sunday morning. Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say the son shot and wounded a turkey. Both then split up to locate the bird, but when the father attempted to shoot the turkey, he shot his son instead.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Man shot in Springfield; nobody facing charges

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield that left one man injured. A month ago, officers were investigating reports of gunshots on Valley Street, and Monday’s incident sent them back there again. Vermont State Police say Todd Amell, 50, was hit by gunfire on Valley...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Body discovered during search in St. Johnsbury

St. Johnsbury, VT — Vermont State Police have announced that search crews located a body on Tuesday morning that could be that of Richard C. Gammell Sr., who had been reported missing since February 27. Two wardens with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife found the body along the banks of the Connecticut River, about three miles downstream from where Gammell had entered the river.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Crews continue search for apparent drowning victim

Vt. House fails to override veto of Burlington 'just cause' eviction charter change. Burlington's "just cause" eviction charter change has officially been shot down. Some Vermont farms turn to tourism to boost revenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. Some Vermont farms are turning to tourism to pull in more money. Large...
BURLINGTON, VT
