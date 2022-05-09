ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The spread of misinformation on TikTok may have impacted the Philippines' presidential election — and researchers are keen to learn what that might mean for democracies around the world

By Vittoria Elliott
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxAXW_0fXuctD800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECmca_0fXuctD800
A supporter holds up a portrait of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during his last campaign rally before the election on May 07, 2022 in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

  • Researchers describe the Philippines as the 'canary in a coal mine' for how misinformation subverts democracies.
  • They worry TikTok's algorithm and lack of transparency are creating new avenues for election misinformation.
  • The Philippines election may indicate how TikTok misinformation will impact elections around the world.

In 2016, when the Philippines elected strongman president Rodrigo Duterte, prominent figures including journalist and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa pointed to the outsized role social media —  particularly Facebook — played in spreading disinformation and garnering support for his candidacy. Looking back, some researchers pointed to the country as a "canary in the coal mine" for how misinformation can subvert global democracies.

People in the Philippines spend more time on social media than in any other country . And while older platforms like YouTube and Facebook remain widely popular and influential, TikTok, which boasted nearly 36 million users over 18, has seen runaway user adoption since 2019.

Although the platform has partnered with the Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) to provide authoritative information about the country's elections being held today, researchers and fact checkers that spoke to Insider worry that its unpredictable algorithm, lack of transparency, and ease of content creation has created another avenue through which election mis- and disinformation can spread.

As TikTok sky-rockets in popularity globally, the Philippines election could be another predictor for how the newest social media phenomenon may impact elections around the world.

The Marcos family is using social media to rehabilitate its image

Most recent polling showed that by election day, May 9, the race had narrowed down to two candidates: current Vice President Leni Robredo and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr, the son of the country's former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Robredo has been a staunch opponent of current president Rodrigo Duterte, speaking out against the violent drug war that has seen thousands murdered in extrajudicial killings. Marcos, Jr. ran as Duterte's Vice President in 2016, but narrowly lost to Robredo (the presidential and vice presidential positions are elected separately).

While the Marcos regime, which ruled the Philippines as dictator for twenty-one years from 1965 to 1986, was characterized by corruption, soaring national debts, violence, and martial law, the family has waged a largely successful PR campaign to rehabilitate its image. On social media, including Facebook,YouTube, and TikTok, accounts push a softer version of the family's history, describing years marred by state violence and martial law "the golden years." Their messaging situates the younger Marcos children, particularly Marcos, Jr., as the rightful inheritors of the country's leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oBKB_0fXuctD800
Supporters flash the peace sign, the campaign symbol of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., during his last campaign rally before the election on May 07, 2022 in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

"We've noticed that the Marcos campaign is much better at using social media, at responding to things quickly," said Pipo Gonzalez, a project assistant at the University of the Philippines and member of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking initiative made up of 34 leading journalism and civil society organizations. Tsek.ph is funded by Meta and Google News, among other organizations. Gonzalez also noted that most mis- and disinformation that Tsek.ph tracked tended to favor Marcos, Jr.

TikTok does not publicly disclose whether it takes down misinformation networks

While fact-checkers say Facebook is still responsible for hosting the majority of election disinformation, according to Celine Samson, a fact checker with the nonprofit newsroom Vera Files, video mis- and disinformation have increased across platforms, including TikTok.

Researchers said that TikTok's lack of transparency, both on how users encounter content, and the amount and nature of misinformation on the platform, make it particularly worrisome. Though the company does put out quarterly reports, unlike Facebook and Twitter, it does not publicly disclose whether it takes down misinformative content or the networks of accounts that promote it.

In the company's most recent Community Guidelines Enforcement report, from October-December of 2021, the Philippines had the fifth most content removed from the platform of any country. But the report did not specify what the content was, why it was removed, or whether it related to election mis- and disinformation.

When asked about whether the platform has identified any influence campaigns related to the election, or how much mis- and disinformation content has been removed, TikTok declined to answer.

"TikTok prohibits election misinformation and works with independent fact-checking organizations who help assess content so that violations of our Community Guidelines can be promptly removed," a spokesperson for the company told Insider. "We also provide access to authoritative information through our in-app Election Guide which was developed with support from the Commission of Elections."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rRNZ_0fXuctD800
A supporter holds up a phone with the initials of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during his last campaign rally before the election on May 07, 2022 in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

"With regards to disinformation or influence operations in general, what we are seeing is that even people who choose to have sanitized [TikTok] feeds get to see these things and they're being put 'at risk' of exposure," said Lanuza. And while the algorithm can also promote factual content to people who might not otherwise see it, "it's still a question of volume."

Smaller profiles are spreading misleading content — making it harder for researchers to track

This opacity is compounded by the Philippines' robust influencer economy, where meme accounts or individual influencers will accept money from political candidates to post supportive content. Whereas the country's 2016 election was marked by popular influencers and accounts with tens of thousands of followers spreading disinformation, researchers have noticed a trend towards smaller profiles — some with less than a few thousand followers — creating misleading content.

"We saw people posting their full name, their real face without any filters, and they're spreading that information themselves," said Samuel Cabbuag, assistant professor of sociology at the University of the Philippines, Diliman, who co-authored a report on TikTok's role in the Philippines' information ecosystem. This can make it hard to distinguish whether someone is posting a legitimate political view — perhaps inadvertently spreading misinformation — or whether they are being intentionally misinformative.

A January investigation by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism found that the Marcos campaign was eschewing Facebook ads in favor of paying influencers for support, a transaction they often do not disclose.

"Since the influencers have smaller audiences, it's harder to track," said Lanuza. "It's harder to see where this information originated from, how big the reach is."

According to Lanuza, unlike other social media platforms, which show users content based on their connections or their expressed interests, TikTok's algorithm is more unpredictable. The same forces that can propel obscure content to virality can also spread disinformation.

TikTok is democratizing the tools that make videos go viral

TikTok's filters, effects, and sounds have made creating viral and compelling content easier. While those tools can be used to make videos that are completely innocuous, they could also be weaponized by bad actors.

"For creating misleading or false information and content, TikTok offers a very permissible space," Ciaran O'Connor, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue who monitors disinformation online, told Insider. "Often [these tools] are used on videos of dance trends or cooking videos, but also they're used by disinformation practitioners to create content that is eye-catching."

The speed and brevity of the TikTok clips, which can include text, images, captions, sound, and voiceovers, also means that AI and human moderators may have a more challenging time reviewing the content compared to text-based posts.

These problems are compounded by the more than 100 languages spoken in the Philippines.

"Platforms generally have a lot of problems or see significant issues when they move beyond the English language," said O'Connor.

A spokesperson for TikTok declined to answer questions about the number of moderators the company had that spoke any of the country's major languages.

After Duterte won the 2016 presidential elections, some researchers noted the role Facebook's Free Basics program — which provided users in Philippines access to the company's products at zero-cost to their data plan — contributed to the platform becoming a hub for misinformation. In recent years, telecom providers have introduced data bundles that make video apps like TikTok and YouTube cheaper for Philippine users, and may also be contributing to an increase in video-based disinformation in the country.

"Those kinds of bundles are making these platforms, even if they're video intensive, very accessible for the broader part of the masses," said Lanuza.

TikTok misinformation is spreading to other platforms

Misinformation on TikTok is part of a larger ecosystem, one that includes large platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, private messaging apps like Viber and WhatsApp, and independent websites. The app's content can also easily be amplified on those platforms.

"You can very easily download a video and post it on Facebook or post it on Twitter," said Lanuza. This allows disinformation actors on TikTok to "increase their media shares," he said.

The place Lanuza has found several TikTok videos? On the platform's competitor, Facebook Reels.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

What 'Bongbong' Marcos' victory means for the Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has won the presidency in the Philippines, defeating incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo by a two-to-one margin. Marcos, known by his childhood nickname, Bongbong, successfully harnessed the power of social media to boost his campaign and rehabilitate the reputation of his father, Ferdinand Marcos, who was ousted from power in the 1980s after being accused of stealing billions from the national government. Marcos Jr., 64, is no newcomer — he served for years in regional offices then built a national profile as a senator. But his election, The Associated Press noted, marked "an astonishing reversal of the 1986 'People Power' pro-democracy revolt that booted his father into global infamy."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

No Quiet Retirement For Philippines' Duterte When Marcos Takes Over Presidency

A quiet retirement for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely when he makes way for successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but efforts to put him on trial for thousands of killings in his "war on drugs" appear unlikely to prosper. Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, helped get Marcos elected by agreeing to...
POLITICS
Vice

Despair, Disbelief in the Philippines as Dictator’s Son Nears Presidency

If partial, unofficial poll results are accurate, more than half of Filipino voters have chosen a former dictator’s son as their new president for the next six years. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, scion of the family who’ve become synonymous with lavish excess propped up by corruption, violence and human rights abuses, leads the count following a successful campaign built on disinformation and alliances with key power brokers. This includes running with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, who is also poised to win the vice presidency.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Maria Ressa
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano on the Planet

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive ones can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. It is estimated the catastrophe killed as many as 15,000 people. The […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Facebook
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
MILITARY
NBC News

No, Black and Asian people do not resent ‘Western achievements.’ We made them possible.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax made headlines and sparked outrage recently for claiming that Black and Asian people resent “Western peoples’ outsized achievements” on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show. Wax, who has a history of racist remarks, told Carlson she thinks “there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-Western peoples against Western peoples for Western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions.”
SOCIETY
BBC

Why the Marcos family is so infamous in the Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, known by his nickname "Bongbong", is poised to become the president of the Philippines almost four decades after his father was overthrown in a revolution. His near-certain victory brings the Marcos name back into power - but why is it so infamous?. Mr Marcos Jr is the...
ASIA
Business Insider

Business Insider

491K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy