UMass Lowell looks to internal candidate as next chancellor

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Julie Chen, who has been on the faculty at the University of Massachusetts Lowell since 1997, was named the school’s new chancellor on Monday.

Chen was approved unanimously by the UMass system’s board of trustees on the recommendation of President Marty Meehen.

She takes over for Jacquie Moloney, who announced last year that she would retire as leader of the 18,000-student university at the end of the current academic year.

“With her vast experience in all the areas that will determine the success of the university in the years ahead, and with her deep commitment to empowering students and communities through education and innovation, Dr. Chen is the right person at this moment to lead UMass Lowell,” Meehan said in making his recommendation to the trustees.

Chen, who has three mechanical engineering degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was among three finalists.

She was appointed vice provost for research in 2009 and vice chancellor for research and innovation in 2016, where she oversees the university’s nearly $95 million research enterprise.

“I am honored to be selected by President Meehan and the board of trustees as the university’s next chancellor, and I’m excited to work with our great faculty, staff, supporters and partners to provide growing numbers of students with this UMass Lowell advantage in the years ahead,” she said in a statement.

Derek Houle, UMass Lowell student trustee, said Chen has the support of students.

