WLOS — An investigation into stolen property in Hendersonville led investigators to what is believed to be a drug lab. Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department were searching a property along Bridgette Loop Road for stolen property when they came across what appeared to be a portable clandestine lab. Clandestine labs are sites where illegal drugs, such as methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, PCP and others, are manufactured using improvised materials. Gage Brodin Karet, 32, was arrested and charged with multiple counts. Authorities say more charges are possible.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO