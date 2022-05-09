ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting death of Santa Fe officer’s son under AG review

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Almost six months after a Santa Fe police officer’s 2-year-old son was accidentally shot and killed in his home, state prosecutors are conducting an investigation into possible charges.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Sunday the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office confirmed they’re in the process of an independent review.

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said they are following the process when asked if the involvement of a police officer was impacting the pace.

The Dec. 8 shooting in officer Jonathan Harmon’s Rio Rancho home occurred while Harmon was still in bed and his wife was tending to their newborn in another bedroom.

Harmon’s 4-year-old son climbed onto a kitchen counter to get to a cabinet, according to an incident report. He found Harmon’s off-duty gun and accidently discharged it, striking 2-year-old Lincoln.

Harmon has not faced any charges and remains on administrative duty with Santa Fe police. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez says the department will conduct its own investigation after Rio Rancho police finish theirs.

Sandoval County District Attorney Barbara Romo requested the Attorney General’s Office’s assistance in March. She cited a conflict of interest because of Harmon’s previous job with Bernalillo police. He often worked with her office.

The Attorney General’s Office released records tied to the case that the city of Rio Rancho previously withheld. The New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government had sued in March to obtain police reports, 911 audio and other materials under public records law.

