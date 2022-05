DeSoto County high school senior earns appointment to attend Annapolis. Northpoint Christian School graduating senior Josh Flores is about to change uniforms again. After wearing the Northpoint colors and school uniform through his years in school, Flores will don a graduation gown on Saturday morning and receive his diploma. However, that is not the end of the uniform wearing for Flores, who toward the end of June arrives in the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. It is there he will don a new uniform and start his plebe year as a freshman at one of the nation’s service academies.

