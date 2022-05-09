ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, ID

Idaho kayaker dies in accident in northwestern Montana river

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — An experienced kayaker from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River in northwestern Montana over the weekend, Lincoln County officials said Monday.

Dispatchers received an SOS message from a GPS device in the river at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Darren Short said in a statement.

As deputies were traveling to the area west of Troy, one of the men on the kayaking trip was able to call 911.

He reported that a group of four men was navigating through a rough stretch of river about 3 to 4 miles (5 to 8 kilometers) north of the Kootenai River when Steven Koning fell out of his kayak. Members of the group were unable to rescue him, Short said.

His body was recovered at 3:30 p.m. in the Kootenai River near the Montana-Idaho line, Short said.

Koning, 50, was an experienced kayaker who owned a guide business, Coroner Steve Schnackenberg said.

Post Register

Plentiful storms have helped Idaho’s water outlook

The constant stream of rain and snowstorms that have hit Idaho since the first part of April have improved the state’s water supply outlook for 2022. But they haven’t solved the state’s drought and farmers and other irrigators still face some tight water supplies this year. According...
IDAHO STATE
