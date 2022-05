During the late 2000s, indie rock experienced a major resurgence in the American music landscape. A ton of talented bands from all over the country were putting out excellent singles and full-length releases with the millennial generation gravitating towards it. One of those bands was Manchester Orchestra out of Atlanta and they’re still going strong today. Frontman and guitarist Andy Hull is in the middle of a solo tour and he’ll be stopping by The Met, located within the Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket on 1005 Main Street, on May 16. Creeks, featuring Jon Simmons from the Pennsylvania band Balance and Composure, will be opening up the show at 8pm.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 1 HOUR AGO