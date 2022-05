Good morning, and Happy Primary Election Day! Here are some last-minute observations about the election:. –Secretary of State Mac Warner is advising voters to check their polling place before heading out today. “This election will be the first election held after the legislature and counties redesigned the political districts and precinct boundaries due to the 2020 Census,” said Warner. “We now have 100 single-member House of Delegates districts. These changes may impact where voters vote and which candidates appear on their ballots, so it is very important for voters to make a plan for voting and be prepared to cast their ballot.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO