WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - For many families, being able to do a load of laundry is no simple task. From access to affordability, clean clothes can be hard to come by. But that is changing thanks to a growing program helping people get basic needs and in turn improving lives of families. Once a month at the Super Laundry in Westwood, the service is free.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO