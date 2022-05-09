ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs single-game tickets for the 2022 season on sale Friday

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgNuA_0fXuXnBx00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are heating up in Kansas City this week, and it will quickly spread across the Chiefs Kingdom.

The Chiefs plan to release its 2022 schedule on social media channels at 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Just hours after fans see the schedule, single-game tickets will go on sale.

Jackson County taxpayers will be the first to have the chance to purchase tickets. A presale begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 13. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.

A presale for Season Ticket Members begins Friday at 10 a.m. The club will notify Season Ticket Members via email with instructions on how to purchase single-game tickets in addition to their season tickets.

Chiefs new No. 10 doesn’t feel pressure from who wore it last

Tickets for everyone are on sale Friday at 11 a.m. through the Chiefs website .

Tickets and parking passes will only be available with mobile delivery again this season. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game.

We already know one of the Chiefs games.

The NFL announced during the 2022 NFL Draft that the Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the club’s home opener during Week 2 on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football on Thursday, September 15. Tickets for that game are currently on sale .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MO
Sports
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
County
Jackson County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Season Ticket#American Football#Sports#The Los Angeles Chargers
99.5 WKDQ

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Here’s the Best Place for BBQ in Kansas City

You don't want me to tell you where to go get a big 'ol plate of BBQ in Kansas City, any more than you want me to tell you where in Texas you can find great BBQ. 'Cause BBQ isn't my thing. That said, the Thrillist website has named the best BBQ joints in Kansas City, and it's no surprise who is #1 on the list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Have Signed Player 4 Days After Cutting Him

Austin Reiter is heading back to Kansas City, again. Two months ago, the Chiefs brought back their former starting center, who played six games with the Miami Dolphins and one for the New Orleans Saints. However, they released Reiter on Friday in a string of post-draft cuts. Four days later,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
KIX 105.7

Can You Ever Make a Left Turn on Red in Missouri?

In many states, you can in some limited circumstances make a left turn at a red light. So what's the law here in Missouri?. In many states, if you're traveling down a one-way street and hit a red light, and want to make a left turn onto another one-way street. You can legally do it. You can certainly do this in Illinois according to the Get Jerry website. However, that's not the case in the State of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu Signing With Saints

Following three stellar seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu signed with the New Orleans Saints last week. It's a homecoming for The Honey Badger, who was born and raised in New Orleans and attended LSU. Andy Reid is glad to see his former starting safety receive that opportunity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy