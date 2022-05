Each division of the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Soccer Polls has a change this week. There were two new teams in the rankings, including one for the first time this season. The top four in Class 4A boys were the same as a week ago. Jackson stayed No. 1 and was a unanimous choice with all 11 first-place votes. Kelly Walsh, Laramie, and Rock Springs remained second, third, and fourth, respectively. The new entrant was Cheyenne Central. The Indians are in the top five at No. 5 for the first time this season. Central had received votes several times throughout the season but finally broke into the rankings this week.

CASPER, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO