ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Spring Hill Resident Held After Second DUI

By Press Release
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 23-year-old Spring Hill man remains behind bars after being arrested for his second DUI early Sunday morning. Officers stopped Taylor Reynolds...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Police: 20-year-old man killed in parking lot shooting on Harding Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that a 20-year-old man was shot and died after a parking lot shooting on Harding Pike Wednesday around 3 p.m. A spokesperson with Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was leaving his apartment unit at Valley Ridge Apartments when the incident took place.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Spring Hill, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Hill, TN
fox17.com

I-840 reopens after deadly crash in Rutherford County

UPDATE: Eastbound I-840 lanes in Rutherford County are now open. Tennessee State Troopers confirm there is one deceased in a multi-vehicle crash on the I-840 in Rutherford County located at the 63 mile marker. All lanes are closed while they conduct the investigation. Get reports like this and all the...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Guthrie police arrest woman on forgery charge

Guthrie police arrested a Springfield, Tennessee woman Tuesday afternoon on a felony forgery charge. Chief Dean Blumel was called to the Elkton Bank & Trust, where 27-year old Jennifer Braswell was attempting to cash a check that a police report says had clearly been altered from $22.21 to $2,200.21. The...
GUTHRIE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV

Franklin men who towed fugitives’ getaway car speak out

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was an ordinary tow that suddenly had the nation’s attention when an abandoned car towed by a Williamson County company turned out to belong to high-profile fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Heithcock Towing, owned by Albert Lovell, had towed the orange Ford Edge...
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Roberto Antonio Orellana Alarcon, 25, of Shelbyville has been charged with attempted second-degree murder. He is being held without bond at Bedford County Jail after a stabbing took place on Saturday. Police say Alarcon has confessed to the stabbing. He was charged with attempted murder for allegedly saying he wanted...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Body cam footage released of fugitive chase aftemath

A young man is breathing a little easier after nearly losing an engagement ring to a vehicle fire on Monday. A memorial concert was held in honor of former Franklin Officer Jeff Carson. Tuesday evening news update from News4. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Casey White and Vicky White were...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

BOLO: Jeffery Peterkin Wanted for Several Warrants in Middle Tennessee

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are searching for Jeffery Reynaldo Peterkin, who has several outstanding warrants in Middle Tennessee. Peterkin has an outstanding theft warrant in Rutherford County, outstanding burglary warrants in Metro Nashville, and is wanted for a parole violation by the State of Tennessee. Rutherford County...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Charges dropped against Tennessee teacher who slammed student during school fight

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A video that got widespread attention is back in the headlines. A Dyersburg teacher was seen in that video appearing to throw a student to the ground. FOX13 recently learned the charges against that teacher, 61-year-old Carey Sanders, have been dropped. District Attorney Danny Goodman’s team decided, based on its investigation, to drop those charges.
DYERSBURG, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy