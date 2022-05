VALDOSTA – A retirement reception honoring Lowndes Athletic Director Randy McPherson will be held to commemorate the head football coach. This Friday, May 13, we will be holding a reception in honor of Lowndes retiring Athletic Director Randy McPherson. It will begin at 4:30 pm in the stadium home concourse in front of the Viking Coaches plaques. It will conclude at 5:15 pm with the unveiling of his plaque commemorating his time here as head football coach.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO