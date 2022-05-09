ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This Flour Measuring Tip Will Ensure Fluffy, Delicious Baked Goods Every Time

By Rochelle Bilow
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever Sarah Crawford (the genius behind @bromabakery) talks, I listen. Crawford has a knack for creating nostalgic, whimsical treats that taste like childhood. She also happens to have a ton of tips for better baking — like in this recent Reel. In the video posted earlier this month,...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

15 Discontinued Cookies You'll Never Eat Again

It's like a bad dream. You're in the cookie aisle of your local grocery store, ready to stock up on your favorite cookies, only to discover ... they've been discontinued! All good things must come to an end, and sadly that's also true for some of our favorite baked goods. While we may not understand why bad things happen to good cookies, we can still look back and remember them fondly, keeping their memory alive by honoring their chocolatey coatings, creamy fillings, nut clusters, and delightfully messy crumbs. It's what the cookies would have wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flour#Baked Goods#Cooking Light#Fluff#New York City#Food Drink#Broma Bakery#Red Mill
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
TheConversationAU

Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways

If you believe anecdotes online, drinking lukewarm water with a splash of lemon juice is detoxifying, energising and soothing. Water and lemon juice on their own are healthy. But if you combine them, do they become healthier? The really quick answer is, no! Could drinking lemon water do you any long-lasting harm? It’s unlikely. À lire aussi : I've always wondered: why does lemon juice lighten the colour of tea? It contains vitamin C, but do you need extra? Lemon juice contains...
HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Think Twice Before Adding These Ingredients To Your Coffee

Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Box Cake Mix

Cakes are a classic dessert, used to celebrate everything from birthdays to bridal showers and anything in between. The yummy blend of moist, light cake and sweet, creamy frosting makes the sweet a pretty popular crowd-pleaser. However, there is one downside: not everyone always wants to spend the time — not to mention effort — that it takes to bake a cake from scratch. Luckily, that is where boxed cake mixes come in. Boxed cake mix was first patented in the 1930s by P. Duff and Sons, a Pittsburgh-based molasses company, according to Bon Appetit. While the dry recipe changed a bit over the years, the basic idea of selling convenience by premixing ingredients that only required one or two add-ins to make a whole cake became pretty popular with busy consumers, particularly after World War II.
RECIPES
Shape Magazine

15 Foods That Help You Poop, According to Dietitians

At one point or another, you've probably spent a ridiculous amount of time perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through Instagram while waiting for a number two to slip out of your rear. But no matter how hard you tried, the toilet remained empty. What's worse, this failure-to-poo situation may have occurred multiple days in a row. So besides straining to drop a deuce (a big no-no), what's a backed-up person supposed to do?
NUTRITION
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy