Alabama National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day ceremony

Monday, May 9, 2022 marked the opening of the new Federal Courthouse in Anniston, AL. This event was well attended by over 400 hundred people. The ceremony started with the Oxford High School “Sound” Show Choir followed by a welcome by the Honorable Corey L. Maze, United States District Judge, Northern District of Alabama. The Anniston High School Junior ROTC did the presentation of colors followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Taydn Jones of Anniston High School. The Oxford High School “Sound” Show Choir also led the National Anthem. An invocation was given by Dr. Mack Amis, Pastor, Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Greetings and Introduction of Senator Shelby were made by the Honorable William H. Pryor, Jr., Chief Judge, Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The Honorable Richard Shelby, United States Senator presented a dedication address. The Honorable Corey L. Maze, United States District Judge, Northern District of Alabama then spoke again to give an introduction of construction partners including the Government Services Agency commissioner, Nina M. Albert, Larry Speck, Senior Principal for Page Southerland Page, Inc., Mike Waller, Vice President, Federal Division Manager of BL Harbert International, Jay Schrum, Project Executive with Procon Consulting, LLC, and – Jay Schrum, Project Executive , and the Honorable James J. Robinson, Chief of the United States Bankruptcy Judge, Northern District of Alabama. Introduction for public viewing was delivered by the Honorable Corey L. Maze, United States District Judge, Northern District of Alabama followed by the benediction devolved by Anthony Cook, Pastor, Christian Fellowship Bible Church. The closing song was performed by Oxford High School “Sound” Show Choir and then the official ribbon cutting was held followed by the public viewing of the courthouse. Per the city of Anniston the new United States Courthouse has two courtrooms and office space for three judges. New tenants include the United States Marshals Service and the United States Probation and Pretrial Services. The construction partners spent much of the $43 million budget purchasing local materials and hiring local businesses and workers. The marble accent walls in each courtroom, for example, were made with Sylacauga marble. The 63,000 square-foot courthouse was built in just over two years.The United States Courthouse was designed to house the District Court and Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama. The judges of these courts are: DISTRICT COURT JUDGES.

