San Diego County, CA

Ballots Go Out to Registered Voters for June Primary Election

By Tracy DeFore
countynewscenter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1.9 million ballots are on their way to San Diego County registered voters for the June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election. You may find yours in your mailbox as early as Monday, May 9. You will also find your “I Voted” sticker inside your official ballot...

countynewscenter.com

Poll Workers Still Needed for June 7 Gubernatorial Primary

The Registrar of Voters is seeking additional poll workers throughout the county for the June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election. Poll workers play an essential role in elections and can serve their community while earning $15 per hour. There is a particular need for additional poll workers in Linda Vista, Valley...
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: We Asked, They Answered. Here’s What Chula Vistans Want From the Next Mayor

The race to lead San Diego’s second largest city is packed with hopeful candidates. Those running to replace now termed-out Mayor Mary Casillas Salas are set to take the reins at an interesting point for the city. There are two open city council seats — those vacated by councilmembers John McCann and Jill Galvez — and a new city attorney. And there could be another open seat on the council in the near future.
kusi.com

Christopher Rodriguez targets establishment lawmakers in Congress

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Decorated combat Marine and Republican Christopher Rodriguez is a candidate for the 49th congressional district race. In his recent campaign ad, Rodriguez has said that he’s trying to take down establishment candidates who have remained in office for years without making any meaningful progress or improvement in their communities.
Voiceof San Diego

Races to Watch in North County

Voting is underway for the June Primary elections. One of the most-watched races in North County, is for the state Senate District 38 seat, where Republican Pat Bates is termed out and redistricting last year shifted voter registration heavily toward Democrats. Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear is facing two formidable Republicans, and if she goes on to the Nov. 8 runoffs, she could flip the district from Red to Blue.
Voiceof San Diego

Backers Say Transit Measure Is on Track, Bound for November Ballot

This post originally appeared in the May 7 Politics Report. The weekly roundup of politics and policy is available to Voice of San Diego members only. Become a member here. Supporters of a citizens’ initiative to raise sales taxes for transit, roads and highways face a deadline this week to qualify for the November ballot.
KPBS

Divided supervisors approve anti-discrimination ordinance

After a lengthy public hearing, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to give final approval to an ordinance based on a United Nations treaty aimed at eliminating discrimination against women — and those who identify as women. Most residents who spoke at the meeting were...
countynewscenter.com

County Wants Input on Raising Awareness of Accessibility of Services

The County of San Diego wants to hear from you on how to increase awareness about access and accessibility to County services, programs, and activities by persons with disabilities. Three virtual Accessibility Awareness community engagement sessions will be held in May. Join a session to hear about current County of...
kusi.com

San Diego County housing prices through the roof

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Buying a home in San Diego is an expensive endeavor with the median price for a single family home now sitting at $1 million. Matt Prichard was live in El Cajon with more details on if there is any hope for buyers in this seller’s market.
eastcountymagazine.org

READER'S EDITORIAL: PLEASE DO NOT EXPORT YOUR HOMELESS PROBLEM TO CAMPO

This letter was written in response to La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian's proposal to purchase land in Campo to house La Mesa's homeless population. The item is slated to be heard tonight, May 10. Tisdale sent copies of her letter to the city of La Mesa, Supervisor Joel Anderson, and Campo-Lake Morena's planning group chair Billie Jo Jannen.
KPBS

Similarities in police vaccine exemption requests raises questions

Most San Diego police officers who requested COVID vaccine exemptions due to their religious beliefs gave heartfelt reasons for their requests. But were they genuine? Also, the chair of the San Diego Democratic Party is taking a leave of absence while assault allegations against him are investigated. Then, due to an increasingly severe drought that’s drastically reduced the sierra snowpack, watering will be cut back to one day a week in parts of Southern California. Why not in San Diego? And, financial justice activists want Governor Newsom to eliminate court fees associated with late payments as part of his May budget revision. The fees disproportionately impact Black and Latino Californians hardest. Next, schools across San Diego county are expanding access to transitional kindergarten this fall. Finally, in an excerpt from the Parker Edison Project podcast, host Parker Edison dives into the world of work slang and how different occupations utilize and develop their own lingo.
