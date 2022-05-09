Ballots Go Out to Registered Voters for June Primary Election

Most San Diego police officers who requested COVID vaccine exemptions due to their religious beliefs gave heartfelt reasons for their requests. But were they genuine? Also, the chair of the San Diego Democratic Party is taking a leave of absence while assault allegations against him are investigated. Then, due to an increasingly severe drought that’s drastically reduced the sierra snowpack, watering will be cut back to one day a week in parts of Southern California. Why not in San Diego? And, financial justice activists want Governor Newsom to eliminate court fees associated with late payments as part of his May budget revision. The fees disproportionately impact Black and Latino Californians hardest. Next, schools across San Diego county are expanding access to transitional kindergarten this fall. Finally, in an excerpt from the Parker Edison Project podcast, host Parker Edison dives into the world of work slang and how different occupations utilize and develop their own lingo.

