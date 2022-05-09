ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Skyway Bridge collapse: Remembering the tragedy

By WFTS Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Drivers make the commute across the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge every day, traveling between Pinellas and Manatee Counties.

But today as we drive across the impressive structure, we remember its dark history.

On May 9, 1980, tragedy struck. A freight ship crashed into the support columns, causing 1,200 feet of the bridge to collapse. 35 people died that day.

A monument was created in St. Petersburg in honor of the victims.

A new bridge was opened in 1987, which stands 430 feet above Tampa Bay.

Remnants of the old bridge can still be seen in what is now the fishing pier.

A documentary was made about the bridge disaster in 2019 and can be viewed online .

