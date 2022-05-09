Police: Man killed father Sunday night in Newport News

GAINESVILLE, Va. - Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects in connections with a deadly shooting at a Virginia apartment complex. Prince William County Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning near the Somerset Pointe Apartments located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville, Virginia. Police said the victim in the shooting was taken to an area hospital by an acquaintance, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Michael Arthur, 18, of Dumfries.

