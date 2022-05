On May 9, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were patrolling the area near Salem Turnpike NW and 24th Street NW when they heard what sounded like several shots fired coming from the direction of Delta Drive NW. As officers were responding to the scene, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised officers of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW. Responding officers located two adult males outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

