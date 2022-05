Three Buffalo Bills players are among the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world, according to a new report. An analysis by Sportico found that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the second highest-earning NFL player with $66.5 million last year, behind only Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford ($73.3 million). Allen ranked 15th overall among all sports; he was unranked last year, but made a huge leap with a reported 6-year, $258 million contract extension in August — including $150 million guaranteed, the most ever in the NFL — plus $4 million in endorsements.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO