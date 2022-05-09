ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Morrisons buys McColl's convenience chain out of administration

 3 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons has bought convenience store chain McColl’s out of administration, it said on Monday.

Morrisons, which has a wholesale supply deal with McColl’s, said it will acquire all of it 1,160 stores which include 270 Morrisons Daily format stores.

All McColl’s 16,000 staff will be transferred with the McColl’s business to Morrisons, while McColl’s two pension schemes will be taken on by the supermarket chain.

