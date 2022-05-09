Hélas Unveils Expanded Classics for SS22 Drop 2

The worlds of Hasbro and LEGO have finally collided to produce a brick set Transformers fans have long been waiting for: the first-generation Optimus Prime. Announcing the collaboration over on Twitter, LEGO posted a short teaser of the new Optimus Prime set that is now due to release in June. While the Danish toy company has kept most of the other details about the set tightly under wraps, a now-deleted review from The Brothers Brick leaked a first look at the collectible and provided more information on what fans can expect. The set — coded 10302 — will consist of 1,508 pieces that come together to construct the very original Optimus Prime from the ’80s.

TWITTER ・ 15 HOURS AGO