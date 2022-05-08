ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers make final six for talented 2023 running back from California

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
On Saturday night, 2023 four-star running back Roderick Robinson II announced his final six schools via Twitter. Among those, the Auburn Tigers were listed. The five other programs in the mix to land Robinson II were Oregon, Tennessee, California-Berkeley, UCLA, and Arizona.

It hasn’t been long since the Tigers extended an offer to the California native. Robinson II was actually offered by the coaching staff on Mar. 31. Of all the schools in his final six, Auburn was the last school to actually extend an offer.

Running back is a necessity for the program as they look towards the 2023 season and specifically the 2023 recruiting class. If current Auburn running back Tank Bigsby has a great season he may very well declare for the 2023 NFL draft. That would leave the program with just three scholarship running backs in Damari Alston, Jarquez Hunter, and Sean Jackson. Adding Robinson II would be valuable for not only the running back room but for the team as well.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Robinson II possesses a rare blend of size and speed. Interestingly enough, that can be proven by the fact that Robinson II actually runs track for his high school. In the 400-meter, he ran 52.88. It also showed on the field this past season as he had 185 carries for 1,273 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. It is good to see that Bryan Harsin and his staff are in the mix for a high-level running back. It is even more impressive that this phenomenal running back resides on the west coast. Robinson II should have an interesting recruitment process in the coming months.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Basketball: Five-star forward Ron Holland announces top schools

Chris Beard and company have a chance to add their first member of the 2023 recruiting class. Five-star forward Ron Holland out of Duncanville, Texas announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has trimmed his list down to eight schools. The No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Texas recently spoke with 247Sports to explain the reasoning behind naming his top schools at this time.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland.com: Notre Dame toughest opponent for Ohio State in 2022

The average college football fan most likely is writing off Notre Dame in its season opener at Ohio State. The only Irish-related thing anyone seems to be focusing on is Marcus Freeman beginning his first full season as head coach at his alma mater. However, Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com thinks the Irish could give the Buckeyes a game at the Horseshoe. In fact, he’s calling the game against Irish the Buckeyes’ toughest of the upcoming season.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

