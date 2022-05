BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is in the "high risk" transmission level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Erie County Department of Health, as of May 10, there were 824 new COVID cases. At the peak of the pandemic in January, the county had 4,663 new cases at a time. The current seven-day positivity rate is around 20%.

