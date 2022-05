Dr. Tam’ra-Kay Francis was feeling a little nervous. The confession was a surprise given all she has accomplished. Francis, who goes by TK, has a masters degree in chemistry for research on nanowires and a Ph.D. in science education. Four years ago she became a post doctoral research associate in the University of Washington’s Department of Chemistry — and one of only a handful of Black post docs at the UW.

