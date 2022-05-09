DIA to apply hidden disabilities program
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver International Airport will be teaming up with an international airport program that helps those with invisible disabilities.
DIA will be implementing The Sunflower Lanyard program . Travelers using the program wear green lanyards with sunflowers to signal that the wearer has a hidden disability. DIA employees will know the individual with the lanyard may need assistance.
“Hidden disabilities” or “invisible disabilities” are terms used for disabilities that cannot be seen, or are less obvious.
Examples of these disabilities:
- hearing loss
- brain injuries
- Asthma
- Autism
- Dementia
"By implementing this program, we can better support our passengers who may need more assistance while on their journey through DEN and help make their travel experience more comfortable and enjoyable," said DIA CEO Phil Washington.
