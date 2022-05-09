ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Wind Surge donate $5,000 to tornado relief

By Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGE7z_0fXuSMEZ00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge announced a $5,000 donation from the Schwechheimer Family Foundation to the United Way of the Plains to support Andover tornado relief.

The Schwechheimer Family Foundation is a 501c3 entity established by the Wind Surge to operate the Wichita Baseball Museum and support non-profits and underserved youth throughout the Wichita community.

“No one is more in need than those members of our community who have been adversely impacted by the recent tornado,” Foundation President Jane Schwechheimer said.

The $5,000 donation is the first of several programs the Wind Surge plan to execute throughout the 2022 season.

“We know it will be a long road to recovery for the many families and community members who have been affected by this devasting disaster,” Schwechheimer said. “We want them to know the team supports them, not just in the moment but long term.”

In the coming weeks, the Wind Surge will donate proceeds from jersey auctions held in conjunction with the Major League Baseball/Minor League Baseball memorabilia auction site, in addition to coordinating a school-supply drive with donations earmarked for Prairie Creek Elementary School, a Wind Surge Reading Program School, and the Andover YMCA. A back-to-school night is also being planned for this fall.

