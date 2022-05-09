ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Lexington Park Man Arrested For March 2021 Shooting

By The BayNet Staff/MSP/SMCSO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On May 5, 2022, members of the Lexington Park COPs Unit located and arrested Zeolaunte Monticello Hilliard, age 36 of Lexington Park, on an outstanding warrant for a shooting in March of 2021. On March 17, 2021, deputies from the St....

