Rhode Island declares ‘blood emergency’

By Cori Dubois
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Blood Center announced a “blood emergency” on Monday. The center said...

State
Rhode Island State
Uprise RI

Governor McKee announces “Landlord Challenge” to pay landlords to rent to formerly homeless

“I moved to the state of Rhode Island from New York City, where I worked as a nurse for several years, about a year ago. Unfortunately, with housing costs and family matters, I wasn’t able to establish a home for me and my son,” said Virgina, holding her son Jayden. Virginia is a formerly unhoused mother who secured an apartment through the landlord incentive program the first time it was implemented, during the pandemic. “I was pretty much hopping from couch to couch, house to house, and it was overwhelming for me and my son. Fortunately I was able to find house shelter where they took me in and they made me feel like family – made me feel like home – and was very respectful, even when I felt I was at my lowest.
PROVIDENCE, RI
New program to benefit Rhode Island landlords, people facing homelessness

(The Center Square) – Providing incentives for landlords to house people facing homelessness is the focus of a new program in Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced the Landlord Challenge is now open and is seeking landlords across the state to participate in the program. The focus is to provide permanent housing for those who are homeless and staying in hotels and shelters.
HOMELESS
Gov. McKee extends COVID-19 executive order

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Gov. Dan McKee extended Rhode Island’s COVID-19 executive order on Tuesday. The executive order is now in effect until June 8. The order declared a state of emergency due to the dangers to health and life posed by COVID-19. It was originally signed by former Gov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crews undergo water rescue training in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Preparing for an emergency at sea, that’s what the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and more than a dozen emergency crews across the state took part in Thursday morning — holding a marine response exercise where crews responded to a ferry vessel on fire with more than 50 people on board.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – This past week, 81 people with COVID-19 were admitted into Rhode Island Hospitals. That’s a 25% increase from the week before. However, many at-home test results aren’t always reported to the state. Owner of Matt’s Local Pharmacy, Matthew Olivier, told ABC6 the majority...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Politics
Maura Healey visits Fall River Pier as part of governor campaign

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was Fall River on Thursday as part of her campaign for governor. Healey, who’s a Democrat, was joined by Mayor Paul Coogan and other local officials to tour the Fall River Pier. She then took questions on economic development.
FALL RIVER, MA
Attleboro reinstates mask mandate for city buildings

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced that a mask mandate is in effect for city buildings following an uptick in COVID cases. The mayor said four staff members have tested positive in the last two days. This comes after other positive tests within the past week.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Scientists renew efforts to find ship torched by R.I. colonists

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new effort is under way to find the remains of a British ship that Rhode Island colonists burned 250 years ago, marine archaeologists and state officials announced Tuesday. The June 10, 1772, burning of the HMS Gaspee was an an act of rebellion that...
SCIENCE
We Be Jammin Cranston Spring Fest

We Be Jammin along with the Cranston Police Special Projects Community Outreach invites everyone to the Cranston Spring Fest this Saturday. Joining the festival is Cranston PD Compassion and Therapy Dog Cali. There will be over 80 crafters, exhibitors, and food trucks at the event this weekend. 100 Sockanosset Cross...
CRANSTON, RI
Rhode Island waitress surprised with $810 tip on $48.17 bill

May 11 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island waitress said a "stressful morning" turned into an "awesome day" when a pair of customers left her an $810 tip on a $48.17 bill. Jennifer Vernancio, a North Providence resident who has worked at The Big Cheese & Pub in Cranston for about three and a half years, said one recent day began with a string of extra stresses when she couldn't find a sitter for her 3-year-old son.
CRANSTON, RI

