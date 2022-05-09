Rhode Island declares ‘blood emergency’

“I moved to the state of Rhode Island from New York City, where I worked as a nurse for several years, about a year ago. Unfortunately, with housing costs and family matters, I wasn’t able to establish a home for me and my son,” said Virgina, holding her son Jayden. Virginia is a formerly unhoused mother who secured an apartment through the landlord incentive program the first time it was implemented, during the pandemic. “I was pretty much hopping from couch to couch, house to house, and it was overwhelming for me and my son. Fortunately I was able to find house shelter where they took me in and they made me feel like family – made me feel like home – and was very respectful, even when I felt I was at my lowest.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO