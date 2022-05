BENICIA (CBS13) — The city of Benicia has declared a state of emergency after a water pipeline broke Benicia residents are being asked to cut back on their water usage by 30 percent while city representatives fix the problem. CBS13 spoke with a Benicia resident about how they are handling the cutback. “I have a pond in the backyard that needs water. I’m not putting water in it. My sprinkler system is off, so that’s about the only thing I’m doing right now. Hopefully, this will only last a couple of days, and that’s it.” City officials say they hope to have that pipeline fixed in a few days.

BENICIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO