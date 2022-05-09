ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Slusser named IMET secretary

EDWARDSVILLE — The Illinois Metropolitan Investment Fund (IMET) Board has selected Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser to serve as a trustee as well as its secretary.

IMET picked Slusser to fill a vacant trustee seat in August 2021. He was selected to serve a three-year term at its annual meeting in March.

IMET is a local government investment pool, governed by an eight-member board of trustees, which manages more than $900 million in assets. IMET offers investment funds for finance officers, treasurers, official custodians of municipal funds, and other public agency monies in Illinois.

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

