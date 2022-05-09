Slusser named IMET secretary

EDWARDSVILLE — The Illinois Metropolitan Investment Fund (IMET) Board has selected Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser to serve as a trustee as well as its secretary.

IMET picked Slusser to fill a vacant trustee seat in August 2021. He was selected to serve a three-year term at its annual meeting in March.

IMET is a local government investment pool, governed by an eight-member board of trustees, which manages more than $900 million in assets. IMET offers investment funds for finance officers, treasurers, official custodians of municipal funds, and other public agency monies in Illinois.