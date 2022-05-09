Ariana DeBose's "Bixie" Was Only the Start of Her GLAAD Awards Beauty Look

Ariana Grande is not like a regular bridesmaid, she’s a cool bridesmaid. The pop star attended brother Frankie Grande’s wedding to Hale Leon on May 4, stealing the show in a Vera Wang bra top and skirt at the “Star Wars”-themed ceremony. Ariana, 28, walked down the aisle with husband Dalton Gomez, dressed in a custom black lamé sculpted bra top and matching high-slit skirt by the legendary designer. She tied her hair half-up with a black silk bow and makeup artist Ash Holm used the “7 Rings” singer’s own R.E.M Beauty line for a bronzed look. While Ariana remained loyal to Wang — who also created her custom Audrey Hepburn-inspired wedding dress last year — the grooms wore Dolce & Gabbana suits, with Frankie in a white lace look and Hale in black crystals. The couple followed up their wedding with a “joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family” and then departed for their “mini-moon.” The “Big Brother” alum revealed they’ll be having a “wedding ball” in the near future following their intimate ceremony. It’s unclear what Ariana will wear for the more extravagant second party, but it’s sure to be over the top.

