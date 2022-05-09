Call for Colonial Crafters – Hopewell Valley Heritage Week

My name is Molly Reinero, and I am writing to endorse Krista Weaver for Hopewell Borough Council. I know Krista through our work together advocating for traffic safety in Hopewell. Like Krista, I am a parent of a young child. We know that choosing to walk or bike, when we can, leads to stronger bodies, fuller wallets, a healthier environment, and the opportunity to slow down and enjoy all of these benefits. Hopewell Borough, with its gorgeous parks, incredible restaurants, and charming shops, is the perfect place for this. But unfortunately, Broad Street serves double duty as both the heart of this special community and a county highway full of trucks and hurried commuters. There have been at least ten crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists in just the last ten years. We need thoughtful, creative solutions to make Hopewell’s streets safer and more welcoming for vulnerable road users like our children, wheelchair users, and pedestrians and cyclists of all ages.

