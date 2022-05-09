ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

Call for Colonial Crafters – Hopewell Valley Heritage Week

By Amie Rukenstein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hopewell Valley Historical Society, in partnership with the Hopewell Museum and Washington Crossing Park Association (NJ) is calling all makers of colonial crafts – from weaving to smithing to candle-making...

Avoid Rt. 579 this morning (5/12 8:21 am)

There is an overturned dump truck on Rt. 579 (Harbourton-Rocktown Rd.) south of Lynnbrook Drive. Emergency personnel are on the scene. If you rely on MercerMe for your local news, please support us. To keep the news coming, we rely on support from subscribers and advertising partners. Hyperlocal, independent, and...
HOPEWELL, NJ
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebrations

This email was sent to HVRSD families earlier this month:. The month of May is the annual celebration that recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of individuals and groups of Asian and Pacific Island descent to the United States. The Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) includes the cultures from the entire Asian continent and the Pacific Islands of Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia. The month of May was designated AAPI month in 1979.
HOPEWELL, NJ
End of the Scudder Falls Bridge replacement project in site

Just a few weeks remain until the May 27 target date for final completion of the five-year-long Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project. Remaining tasks include miscellaneous punch list work and tree planting/landscaping at various locations within the project limits in Ewing, NJ and in Lower Makefield, PA. Temporary single lane...
LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Donation campaign supports local child with cancer

Nine-year-old Connor’s life was turned upside down on February 4, 2022. In mid-January, Conner was experiencing bouts of nausea, inability to lay flat and vomiting that would not go away for a few weeks. After his his condition progressed, he could not hold any food down. Connor’s parents took him to the ER, knowing something was wrong. On February 4, the doctors at Princeton Medical Center performed an MRI, where they found a tumor in his brain. He was transported and admitted into the ER at CHOP in Philly that night.
PRINCETON, NJ
LTE: Krista Weaver for Hopewell Borough Council

My name is Molly Reinero, and I am writing to endorse Krista Weaver for Hopewell Borough Council. I know Krista through our work together advocating for traffic safety in Hopewell. Like Krista, I am a parent of a young child. We know that choosing to walk or bike, when we can, leads to stronger bodies, fuller wallets, a healthier environment, and the opportunity to slow down and enjoy all of these benefits. Hopewell Borough, with its gorgeous parks, incredible restaurants, and charming shops, is the perfect place for this. But unfortunately, Broad Street serves double duty as both the heart of this special community and a county highway full of trucks and hurried commuters. There have been at least ten crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists in just the last ten years. We need thoughtful, creative solutions to make Hopewell’s streets safer and more welcoming for vulnerable road users like our children, wheelchair users, and pedestrians and cyclists of all ages.
HOPEWELL, NJ

