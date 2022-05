MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Montgomery County Animal Services (“MCAS”), like many shelters across the country, is facing overcrowding. We are proud to partner with the BISSELL Pet Foundation and the Humane Society of Montgomery County to have over 60 dogs and cats transferred to shelters in the northeast. Our MCAS pets were also joined with another 60 dogs and cats from various shelters in Louisiana that flew to Connecticut on May 7th. The Connecticut Humane Society was the lead receiving shelter and they coordinated with nine other shelters and rescues not only in Connecticut, but also Delaware, New York and Vermont to place these animals. The amazing Animal Rescue Corps assisted with the planning and loading of the animals for this flight.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO