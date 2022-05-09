ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Home robbed as men lure Posey Co. residents outside

By Aaron Chatman
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZStN_0fXuPTCd00

STEWARTSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says deputies responded to a residential entry and theft over the weekend in Stewartsville, Ind.

Saturday evening, three Hispanic men came to a home and offered to seal the victims’ driveway, the sheriff says. Sheriff Latham tells us the men lured the victims’ outside while one went inside and stole money.

Fountain County family finds nearly foot-tall morels

The suspects were driving a mid-2000’s black Ford F-150 Crew Cab with a plastic cube containing sealant in the back.

If you have any information about these three men, you’re asked to contact Posey County Dispatch at (812) 838-1320 .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKh2p_0fXuPTCd00
    Image 1 (FILE: Sheriff Tom Latham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxpXX_0fXuPTCd00
    Image 2 (FILE: Sheriff Tom Latham)
  • Image 3 (FILE: Sheriff Tom Latham)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

103 mph Greene Co. pursuit leads to arrest, injures trooper

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Pendleton Indiana man was taken into custody following a pursuit on I-69 at speeds in excess of 100 mph. According to Indiana State Police, the chase began when a trooper clocked a Lexus SUV going 103 mph in a 70 mph zone near the 97-mile-marker of I-69 Wednesday afternoon. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Inmate escapes during transport, gets in shootout with Indiana police

KENTLAND, Ind. — An inmate being transported from Illinois to Newton County escaped officers, acquired a gun and made entry into an apartment in Kentland where he got into a shootout with police before being shot by an officer, according to authorities. According to the Indiana State Police, Jayme...
KENTLAND, IN
WAAY-TV

Evansville Police review final moments of 'emotionally jarring' Casey White, Vicky White pursuit

It's been a very busy few days for law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, an Evansville Police officer spotted a gray Cadillac in the Motel 41 parking lot. There wasn't anything unusual about it at first glance, but it would soon be identified as the most recent vehicle used by escaped inmate Casey White and former corrections supervisor Vicky White.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Posey County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Posey County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
14news.com

Toddler found wandering Evansville streets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just before noon on Wednesday, police were alerted to a toddler that was wandering along Garvin Street near Michigan Street. Concerned neighbors found the child walking around, chasing a ball all by himself. It’s an extremely busy area, and neighbors tell 14 News that it’s no...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Car wash manager becomes manhunt hero

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of the heroes of yesterday’s capture of the Alabama fugitives in Evansville is the manager of the Weinbach Car Wash. James Stinson first saw the truck abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White and called it into Evansville police. He also checked his surveillance cameras to catch an image of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
cbs17

AUDIO: Hear Vicky White’s 911 call before crash

(NewsNation) — Escaped inmate Casey White is now back in Alabama. The capital murder suspect and former fugitive was appearing in a special court hearing. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said a judge was placed on standby for White’s arraignment Tuesday night. As he entered the courthouse, reporters...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lured#Posey Co#Stewartsville#Weht#Hispanic#Sheriff Latham#Posey County Dispatch#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

1996 Murder investigation of Texas-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments have been made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
WTWO/WAWV

Newton man dies after crashing into tree in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 24-year-old Newton Illinois man has died after a single vehicle crash in Jasper County according to Illinois State Police. ISP announced that Jarrett S. Zumbahlen, of Newton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on May 11 along North 775th […]
JASPER COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Coroner: Missing woman’s remains found in submerged car

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has confirmed that the human remains found in a car submerged in Lake Vermilion are those of Abbie Brandenburg. Brandenburg, 26, was last seen a week ago on May 5. Her disappearance prompted a large community response with people coming together to pray for her safe […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Crash involving tour bus kills N Vermillion HS Student

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: A 16-year-old North Vermillion High School student has died after the vehicle they were driving was struck by a tour bus in Vermillion County near Cayuga Wednesday. According to Sheriff Mike Phelps, the crash occurred at approximately 8:12 a.m.. The student was stopped at the intersection of State Roads […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City detectives arrest man accused of rape

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — A Perry County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple sex offenses. Tell City police say they arrested 41-year-old Ernesto Lopez-Morales following an investigation into his alleged actions. According to detectives, the Tell City Police Department investigated reports of sexual assaults and identified Ernesto Lopez-Morales as a suspect. Law […]
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy