There’s been no hiding from the warm and humid conditions the past few days. We’ve been chasing records in the afternoon and the morning. A slew of new record high lows was set Tuesday with several spots on track to do the same today. We also saw a few record highs fall, one in Vichy and the other in West Plains. Springfield recorded its hottest temperature so far this year this afternoon but fell just shy of the record high of 90°.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO