ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Explore Rockville by Decade; History Tour & Scavenger Hunt

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re invited to Explore Rockville’s long and rich history through a self-guided outdoor tour and scavenger hunt that will walk you through sites and stories in Rockville through the decades. Learn about Rockville from its beginnings to the 20th century, and visit parks and public art along the...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Lapu Lapu Kentlands Update

Back in October we let you know that Lapu Lapu, the sister restaurant of popular Rockville restaurant Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, would be coming to the Kentlands neighborhood in Gaithersburg. Originally, the hope was to open prior to spring, but according to the restaurant “We hoped that we would be open by now, however, things are taking just a little bit longer than expected.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Chicken Basket in Olde Towne Gaithersburg

In January we reported that “opening Soon” signage was up on the windows of Chicken Basket at 30 N. Summit Ave. in Gaithersburg. We stopped by the location today and construction was ongoing, including work on the building’s signage. We were told that the restaurant should be reopening soon, but were not given any timeframe. A building fire closed the restaurant back in April 2019.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Lifestyle
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Rockville, MD
Government
mocoshow.com

Update: OmniFun to Close Permanently on May 23

OmniFun has sent out a farewell e-mail to families informing them that the business will close on May 23 (May 22nd will be the last day of operations). The full message and additional information can be seen below. We are sorry to announce that OmniFun will close its door on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

“Vintage Auto Travel in the Maryland State Archives Special Collections, 1910-1965” Will Be Featured Topic in Maryland History Virtual Presentation on Tuesday, May 17

“Vintage Auto Travel in the Maryland State Archives Special Collections, 1910-1965” will be the featured topic at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in a virtual presentation sponsored by Maryland History. Maria Day, the senior director of special collections, conservation, and library services at the Maryland State Archives, will host the presentation.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Additional Details on This Year’s Pride in the Plaza in Silver Spring

County to Host Second Annual Pride in the Plaza Festival June 26; Events Planned June 21-26 throughout Silver Spring. In honor of Pride Month, Montgomery County will host its second annual Pride in the Plaza, a free, outdoor LGBTQ+ pride festival on Sunday, June 26 from noon to 8p.m. in Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local History#Art#Peerless Rockville#Peerless On Social Media#Guestbook
mocoshow.com

Bassett’s in Poolesville Reopens Today

Bassett’s Fine Food & Spirits at 19950 Fisher Avenue in Poolesville, which is under new ownership, will hold a “soft opening” beginning Thursday, May 12 at 11am. The restaurant, which opened in 1993, closed its doors on December 31 of last year. The restaurant is now owned by Erica Myers, who worked at Bassett’s for over 15 years before leaving to open Rio Grande Grille in Germantown in 2020. Bassett’s previous owners, who owned the restaurant the past three years, cited the pandemic and the closing of White’s Ferry as the reason it went out of business.
POOLESVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Potomac’s Lahinch Tavern and Grill to close

The Irish restaurant Lahinch Tavern and Grill in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping center will close at the end of May, according to an employee at the restaurant. A bartender confirmed to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday evening that the restaurant would close at the end of the month, but he did not have additional details about the exact last day of service or the reason for the closure. He said other questions would have to be answered by the manager, who the bartender said wasn’t speaking to the press.
POTOMAC, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Ela Mesa Taste of Greece now open in Gaithersburg

Ela Mesa Taste of Greece, a full-service restaurant that serves lunch and dinner, opened earlier this month at 109 Paramount Park Drive in Gaithersburg. Ela Mesa, which translates to “come in,” serves Greek dishes such as pastitsio (Greek Lasagna), moussaka (layers of eggplant, potato and zucchini), Thalassina (seafood pasta) and lamb shank on its dinner menu. The dinner menu also includes lamb chops, chicken kabobs, salmon and sea bass.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Popeyes is Coming to Clarksburg

Construction is ongoing on the 7.24 acres located approximately 0.30 miles southwest of I-270, 1.5 miles from Little Bennett Regional Park and Clarksburg Town Center; and directly north of West Old Baltimore. The Subject Property is directly across the realigned Clarksburg Road (MD121) from the Clarksburg Premium Outlets and a new and very familiar tenant has signed on- Popeyes.
CLARKSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
arlingtonmagazine.com

Let’s Go Glamping!

“I’m indoorsy,” a friend once quipped—and he’s not alone. For every person willing to rough it in the name of communing with Mother Nature, there’s a 40-year-old for whom sleeping on the ground is no longer an option, a family member who is deathly afraid of spiders, and a would-be camper who couldn’t assemble a tent to save their life.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Food Distribution Event Today in Montgomery Village For Those in Need

There will be a food distribution event today, May 11, between 1-2:30pm at Watkins Mill Elementary School (19001 Watkins Mill Rd) in Montgomery Village. Please remain in your vehicle while food is being delivered. For additional help accessing food in Montgomery County, visit www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/get-help/food.html. Since the beginning of the pandemic,...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

OmniFun Indoor Playground to Close May 21

A previous version of this article stated that OmniFun was closed. The business remains open until May 21st. After three years in business, OmniFun Indoor Play Center at 831 Russell Ave Gaithersburg, which boasted having “one of the largest ball pits in Montgomery County,” is closing. The location’s assets, including a three-level indoor jungle gym, arcade machines, toys and general household items, are up for auction through Capital Online Auctions. Owner Mike Tian says the business could not recover after the coronavirus pandemic brought his business to a standstill. “The business was a success on the first day we were open,” he told Capital Online. “It served as a sweet spot for kids to socialize with others and for parents to relax and have a chat. We were very well received and recognized by the community. We had parents traveling hours to OmniFun every weekend. Our birthday parties were fully booked every weekend.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Eater

A Bar Charley Spinoff Is Headed to the Maryland Suburbs

Longtime restaurateur Jackie Greenbaum is excited to bring a bit of D.C. sensibility to the suburbs. Greenbaum and her partners Gordon Banks and chef Adam Harvey just announced that a version of their subterranean Dupont Circle steakhouse and watering hole Bar Charley will open this fall in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront Mall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Mezeh to Open New Kensington Location

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill will be opening a new location in upcoming development Kensington Crossing. The restaurant has signed on to take over a new 2,350SF space with plenty of outdoor seating. Mezeh is a fast-casual eatery with a buffet-style of offerings that include rice and salad bowls, wraps and a...
KENSINGTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Notice of Olde Towne Gaithersburg Parking Garage Project

Limited parking will be available during the duration of this project (June – September). The Gaithersburg Department of Public Works announces that routine maintenance work will be conducted in the Olde Towne Parking Garage at 112 Olde Towne Avenue. The work will consist of concrete deck sealing and restriping of parking space lines. The work is anticipated to begin in June and continue through September, weather permitting.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy