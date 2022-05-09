Explore Rockville by Decade; History Tour & Scavenger Hunt

A previous version of this article stated that OmniFun was closed. The business remains open until May 21st. After three years in business, OmniFun Indoor Play Center at 831 Russell Ave Gaithersburg, which boasted having “one of the largest ball pits in Montgomery County,” is closing. The location’s assets, including a three-level indoor jungle gym, arcade machines, toys and general household items, are up for auction through Capital Online Auctions. Owner Mike Tian says the business could not recover after the coronavirus pandemic brought his business to a standstill. “The business was a success on the first day we were open,” he told Capital Online. “It served as a sweet spot for kids to socialize with others and for parents to relax and have a chat. We were very well received and recognized by the community. We had parents traveling hours to OmniFun every weekend. Our birthday parties were fully booked every weekend.”

