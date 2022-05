In the last act of the 2022 legislative session, the state House Wednesday killed a bill to prohibit law enforcement from lying while interrogating suspects younger than 18. The House sponsors of Senate Bill 23 chose to shut the bill down without opposition less than an hour before the legislature's midnight deadline to conclude operations. The decision came after the House passed a rewritten, heavily weakened version of the bill earlier in the day that was later rejected by the Senate and sent back to the House.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO