ODOT begins work on 8 intersections on Franklin Boulevard

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin a year-long resurfacing project at eight intersections on Franklin Boulevard.

The resurfacing and roundabout construction will happen at eight intersections on West Franklin Boulevard between West 85th Street and West 25th Street in Cleveland.

The project is estimated to be completed by August 2023.

Beginning May 11 through October 2022, West Franklin Boulevard between West 85th Street and West 50th Street will be reduced to westbound traffic only.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured on West 85th Street to Detroit Avenue to West 50th Street.

RELATED: West Side’s Franklin Boulevard slated for new design, traffic circles to calm traffic

