ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

NPD: Help needed to find woman in connection with man’s death

By Rhett Baxley, Ann Powell
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOTX1_0fXuOQ5j00

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Newburgh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 41-year-old Cassandra Head. She is wanted for questioning in connection of the death of 63-year-old Curtis (Curt) Bradley according to a police spokesperson.

Eyewitness News spoke with Newburgh Police and Bradley’s sister, Melinda Mitchell. She says her brother was trying to help a friend.

“He let her come live with him and give her shelter, food, and transportation. She had lost all her identification,” she said.

Mitchell and the police confirmed that Bradley’s autopsy results revealed that he died of natural causes after Thanksgiving last year. Bradley had a history of heart-related illnesses according to Mitchell. But Head didn’t call 911 to alert anyone to his death. Instead, police say she stole from him, including family heirlooms.

“A pocket watch I believe was from his grandfather. There’s a lot of things missing. I got him a blanket for his birthday last October and she even took that,” Mitchell said.

Fountain County family finds nearly foot-tall morels

A police spokesperson says that following an investigation, Head allegedly used Bradley’s debit and credit card, stole $4,000 worth of items, and his cat.

“The Newburgh Police Department drove to Owensboro to get my brothers cat back,” Mitchell said.

Now, Mitchell wants closure.

“I want the public to help find this woman and get her brought in. There are questions that needs to be answered. And it is unfair that she is walking the street and probably using the computer she stole from the house and just living life,” she said.

According to the Newburgh Police Department Facebook page, Head currently has a Felony Warrant for Theft. The last known address for Cassandra Head was Owensboro, Kentucky.

Police say they have received several tips about where she could be. They have also talked to her on the phone but have not been able to locate her.

Information regarding Cassandra Head may be emailed to Sergeant Ryan McIntosh with the Newburgh Police Department at: rmcintosh@newburghpolice.com or through WeTip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Evansville man found ‘guilty but mentally ill’ in murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury found an Evansville man guilty in the murder of another man on Wednesday evening. According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Steven Nail was found guilty but mentally ill in the murder of Burk Jones in August of 2020. Nail was also...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Guilty verdict reached in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says 51-year-old Stephen Brian Nail was found GUILTY BUT MENTALLY ILL in the murder of Burk Jones in August of last year. The verdict was reached late Wednesday night. Evansville Police say they responded to reports of a dead person in an alleyway in the 300 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Toddler found wandering Evansville streets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just before noon on Wednesday, police were alerted to a toddler that was wandering along Garvin Street near Michigan Street. Concerned neighbors found the child walking around, chasing a ball all by himself. It’s an extremely busy area, and neighbors tell 14 News that it’s no...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile in Strawbridge Place shooting taken into custody

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In late January, Owensboro Police Department says a firearm went off and shot a vehicle multiple times, but no one was injured. Since then, more details have become available. OPD says Kobe Smith, 19, and a juvenile received additional charges since then. OPD says more charges have been made since those […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Newburgh, IN
Newburgh, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
14news.com

Police: Juvenile facing more charges in connection to January shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile is back in custody in connection to a January shooting in Owensboro. In January, officers were called to the area of East Byers Avenue and J.R. Miller Boulevard after a vehicle was shot several times. Police say the juvenile was originally charged for possession...
OWENSBORO, KY
cbs4indy.com

Inmate escapes during transport, gets in shootout with Indiana police

KENTLAND, Ind. — An inmate being transported from Illinois to Newton County escaped officers, acquired a gun and made entry into an apartment in Kentland where he got into a shootout with police before being shot by an officer, according to authorities. According to the Indiana State Police, Jayme...
KENTLAND, IN
WAAY-TV

Evansville Police review final moments of 'emotionally jarring' Casey White, Vicky White pursuit

It's been a very busy few days for law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, an Evansville Police officer spotted a gray Cadillac in the Motel 41 parking lot. There wasn't anything unusual about it at first glance, but it would soon be identified as the most recent vehicle used by escaped inmate Casey White and former corrections supervisor Vicky White.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Coroner: Missing woman’s remains found in submerged car

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has confirmed that the human remains found in a car submerged in Lake Vermilion are those of Abbie Brandenburg. Brandenburg, 26, was last seen a week ago on May 5. Her disappearance prompted a large community response with people coming together to pray for her safe […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npd#Police Sergeant#Thanksgiving#Weht#Newburgh Police
14news.com

Police: Madisonville man arrested after tossing kitten in the air

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail after officers say he tossed a cat in the air during a disturbance call. Officers were called to the 200 block of West Center Street Tuesday night regarding a disturbance. When they arrived, officers say 22-year-old Tyler Craig was yelling...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Princeton Police Searching for Stolen Vehicle Suspects

The Princeton Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Princeton officers are currently searching for suspects in a stolen vehicle case. Cameras were able to capture some footage of the individuals. The department says they need your help in attempting to identify the subjects. The quality is not...
PRINCETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1996 Murder investigation of Texas-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments have been made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Car wash manager becomes manhunt hero

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of the heroes of yesterday’s capture of the Alabama fugitives in Evansville is the manager of the Weinbach Car Wash. James Stinson first saw the truck abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White and called it into Evansville police. He also checked his surveillance cameras to catch an image of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro man charged on drug trafficking, gun charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green is charging a man with the intent to distribute fentanyl and with illegal possession of firearms. According to court records, 36-year-old Skylar Chase Riney, who is a multi-time convicted felon, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WCSD: Search warrant revealed meth, stolen items

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Multiple agencies served a search warrant in Carmi, and one of those agencies was the White County Sheriff’s Department. WCSD says on May 5, members of the White County Sheriff’s Department, the Carmi City Police Department, and Norris City Police Department, served a search warrant that led authorities to Shipley Street, […]
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

CORONER: Vicky White dead after pursuit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirms with Eyewitness News that 56-year-old Vicky White has died. He tells us she died shortly after 7 p.m. Monday evening. Alabama officials said U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy