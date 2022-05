After making his first appearance in court this week, Young Thug has been hit with several new felony charges after police conducted a thorough search of his home in Georgia. According to documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday, May 11, Atlanta Police Department recovered drugs and guns from Young Thug's home during their raid on his property in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. Due to the mounting evidence that was reportedly confiscated from his home, the rapper has been hit with at least seven felony charges in addition to the conspiracy to violate RICO, murder and armed robbery charges he was arrested for earlier this week.

