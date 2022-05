FAIRBORN — Bryce Sipple drove in three runs and a trio of Blanchester pitchers held Eastern Brown to four hits in a 7-1 win Monday at Wright State University. The non-league win puts the Wildcats at 14-4 on the year. BHS, in the midst of a five-game road trip, will play Legacy Christian today at the Athletes In Action Field in Xenia. Blanchester has won eight straight road games and is 9-1 in away games this season.

BLANCHESTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO