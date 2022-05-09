West Virginia police find body of 18-year-old

West Virginia State Police say they found a body of an 18-year-old that was not initially identified.

Troopers say they received a report of a body being found on Salt Lick Road in Braxton County, WV.

Initial investigation by Troopers and the Medical Examiner’s office revealed that the male was 18-year-old Isaac Kevin James Canterbury from the St. Albans area.

The Sutton Detachment has developed persons of interest and are in the process of collecting and processing evidence left at the scene and other locations.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Sutton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-765-2101.

